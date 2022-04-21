Public forum held in Jamrud

JAMRUD: District administration held a public forum at Jamrud Jirga Hall here on Wednesday.
Assistant Commissioner Jamrud Shakeel Ahmed, Tehsil Chairman Alhaj Syed Nawab Afridi, Tehsildar Bilal Khattak, local government representatives and area elders attended the event.
Locals said that the rehabilitation of people in Tirah had been announced, but no re-survey had been conducted to assess the losses of Tirah Rajgal tribesmen. Locals said that Jamrud Civil Hospital also lacked various facilities.
An area resident complained that load-shedding was taking place during Iftar and Sehr timings, causing severe problems to the fasting people.
At the event, the officials concerned said that they were aware of the issues and would solve the problems of the area on priority basis.
They also said that sanitation of the area bazaar would be started by the department concerned soon while facilities would also be provided to Jamrud Civil Hospital.
