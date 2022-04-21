Extortionists held

PESHAWAR: Counter Terrorism Department has arrested two alleged extortionists during an action in the provincial capital, officials said on Wednesday. An official said two alleged extortionists Mudassir and Fazal Maula were arrested by the CTD during an action on Ring Road.
Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court sentenced an extortionist, Hamdard, held by CTD few months ago, to 5 years and 5 months in prison.
PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan visited Siran Right Bank Canal in Mansehra district and...
PESHAWAR: Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Khan called for electoral reforms as he took oath as acting president of...
PESHAWAR: Anti-Narcotics Force Peshawar in collaboration with Frontier Corps , recovered 34.750 kilograms of hashish...
MUZAFFARABAD: Chief Secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir Shakeel Qadir Khan called on AJK premier Sardar Tanveer Ilyas...
KARACHI: In a major development in the case of the mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl from Karachi’s...
KARACHI: Full comedy and entertainment-filled Geo films “Parday main rehnay do” will be released in cinemas on...
Comments