Extortionists held

PESHAWAR: Counter Terrorism Department has arrested two alleged extortionists during an action in the provincial capital, officials said on Wednesday. An official said two alleged extortionists Mudassir and Fazal Maula were arrested by the CTD during an action on Ring Road.

Meanwhile, an Anti-Terrorism Court sentenced an extortionist, Hamdard, held by CTD few months ago, to 5 years and 5 months in prison.