Hazara Motorway: Land owners resent delay in payment of compensation

HARIPUR: The owners of land acquired for the section of Hazara Motorway from the revenue limits of Haripur on Wednesday expressed concern over the delay in payment of compensation.

Talking to newsmen, the land owners from Kholiyan and neighbouring villages said that the government had acquired their land for the Hazara Motorway project during 2017 and the 47-km section of the Burhan-Shah Maqsood was opened for traffic on December 27 2017 by the then prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The 12 km section of Shah Maqsood-Havelian Maira was completed and made operational during 2020.

However, the payment of compensation to the land owners could not be made even after the lapse of four years, said Javed Khan, one of the land owners.

He added that over two dozen owners were alone waiting for payment from his village Kholiyan Bala whereas there are several others who were still running between the offices.

He said that the land owners, most of them small owners, were being treated indifferently by the NHA and district administration.

The land owners awaiting payment had made frequent visits to the office of National Highway Authority and district administration and lodged complaints on the PM’s portal but they were told that the payment was under process and the owners would be disbursed with the cheques very soon, he added. However, the matter was still lingering on, said Yasir Khan, another land owner. When contacted, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Zaman said that the appointment of Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) was the purely provincial subject. The Establishment Department had earlier authorised the Assistant Commissioner Ghazi Tehsil as LAC but after his transfer the notification of new LAC was not yet made, he said, adding, he had written to the higher authorities for notifying the officer as LAC and he expressed the hope that the notification of new LAC would be made within the next few days.