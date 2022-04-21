IG calls people-police liaison to ensure peace

MIRANSHAH: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari on Wednesday urged the police force to perform duty devotedly to ensure maintenance of peace and rule of law in North Waziristan tribal district.

During his visit to the North Waziristan tribal district here, he said police should maintain close liaison with people to resolve their issues and provide them fool-proof security. The top cop said that the capacity of the police force would be enhanced as per the required standard so they could cope with the emerging challenges in the region.

He said that lasting peace was the topmost priority of the police force for which all available resources were being utilized and necessary steps taken to ensure maintaining law and order. He directed the District Police Officer Aqiq Hussain that relief should be provided to the people in matters related to the police.

Flanked by Deputy Inspector General, Bannu Range, Ashfaq Anwar, North Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan and DPO Aqiq Hussain, the IGP visited various buildings being constructed for the police force in the district. He also visited the Emergency Services Centre and Police Lines in Miranshah, the headquarters of North Waziristan tribal district.