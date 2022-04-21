Upcoming monsoon season: PDMA asks authorities to take mitigation measures

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to take mitigation measures for the upcoming monsoon season 2022.

In a communique, the PDMA KP stated that due to unique geography and terrain, the province was vulnerable to various monsoon hazards, including hydro meteorological and geological.

Keeping in view the recent changes in weather pattern, more coordinated efforts for prevention, it added, mitigation and preparedness were required by all stakeholders for the upcoming monsoon season 2022.

Preventive measures can be taken before the onset of monsoon season, the PDMA said and stressed the need for identifying vulnerable places and take necessary measures for minimizing the impacts of urban flooding.

It called for ensuring removal of encroachments from canals, flood plains, waterways and river banks. Desilting of canals and disposal of waste from the site. It also called for Implementation of building codes in urban and rural areas and assessments of vulnerable sites along the main highways, maintenance and repairing of highways where required. PDMA Director Disaster Risk Management Zuhra Nigar said that the purpose of these advisories were to sensitize all stakeholders for initiation of prior mitigation and preparedness measures and to minimize losses. Spokesperson PDMA Taimur Ali said process of contingency planning for major hazards would enable initiation of requisite mitigation measures and to undertake a coordinated response to minimise the loss of life and property in the events of disasters.