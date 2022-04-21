 
Thursday April 21, 2022
POs among 34 arrested in raids

By Our Correspondent
April 21, 2022

MARDAN: District police arrested 34 people including wanted men and also recovered various contrabands on Wednesday.

On the directive of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah, the cops conducted search operations in Khakarai, Shahbazgarhi, Hoti and Lundkhwar areas of Mardan district.

During the actions, two proclaimed offenders along with 11 accomplices and 21 other suspects were arrested while 10 pistols with bullets, over 1kg charas and some quantity of ice drug.

Another four persons were booked under the tenants act for not registering themselves while staying in various areas of Mardan city.

