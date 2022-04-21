Man shot dead outside Timergara courts

Our correspondent

TIMERGARA: A young man was killed and another injured when unidentified motorcyclists opened indiscriminate firing on them outside the Timergara district courts here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred when police were getting the accused in prisoners’ van outside the main gate of district courts. The slain was identified as Zahoor Khan,35, a resident of Dook Darra in Upper Dir. The injured was identified as Ali Haider, a resident of Patrak in Upper Dir.

A van of the Rescue 1122 service shifted the body and injured to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Timergara.

Meanwhile, lawyers in the district courts Timergara condemned the incident and expressed concern regarding security measures in the district courts.Talking to reporters, senior lawyers Javed Akhtar advocate and Shah Faisal advocate termed the incident a security lapse.