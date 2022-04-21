Interview of female teachers on April 25

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department would hold interviews of the successful candidates on April 25 for appointment of as many as 430 female teachers in Mansehra district.

“We have called successful toppers of the written examinations of each teaching cadre for the interviews and verification of their original educational documents on Monday,” Nagmana Sardar, the district education officer (female), told reporters here on Wednesday.

She said that the first phase for the appointment of female teachers in various cadres was completed on Tuesday following the Education Testing and Evaluation Agency of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held the written examinations of thousands of applicants at the Thakara Stadium.

Sardar said that interviewees of each cadre were asked by her department to bring their original educational documents along with them at the Government Girls’ High Secondary School No 2 on April 25 so that their appointment letters could be issued.