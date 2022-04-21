Kashmiris to observe black day on Modi’s visit to IIOJ&K

MUZAFFARABAD: The newly-elected Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Indian Illegally-Occupied Kashmir (IIOK) was tantamount to rubbing salt on the wounds of Kashmiris.

Reacting to Modi’s possible visit to held Srinagar, the AJK PM said that Kashmiris will observe the day as a black day. Citing the continued bloodshed and violence in the disputed region, Sardar Ilyas said that it was incumbent upon the United Nations to play its much-needed role to stop the systematic genocide of Kashmiris at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

India, he said, has crossed all the limits of brutality and barbarism in Kashmir. Referring to enforced disappearances, killing of youth in fake encounters, the PM said that thousands of Kashmiris buried in unnamed mass graves stretched all across the territory speak volumes about Indian repression and brutalities against Kashmiris.

At a time when Indian occupation forces were engaged in the genocide of Kashmiris, he said, Modi's visit would be tantamount to rubbing salt on the wounds of Kashmiris. The visit, he said, was part of the BJP's ploy to hoodwink the international community by creating a false impression that "all is well in Kashmir". He said Kashmiris will continue their struggle until they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from Indian occupation.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has appealed to the masses to join the resistance movement against the Indian illegal military occupation of Kashmir. In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said that the protests will be held in the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the occupied valley. He termed the forthcoming visit of Narendra Modi to the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on April 24 a heinous conspiracy to impose imperialist agenda on the Kashmiri people. He said that Narendra Modi usurped the basic rights of Kashmiri people on August 5, 2019, adding that he is once again visiting the state to show normalcy.

Ghazali maintained that Modi is openly engaged in conspiracies against the Muslims’ systematic genocide in India, particularly in the IIOJ&K. “The ruthless rulers of the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Ajit Doval, have snatched the rights of 15 million people of the globally-recognised disputed state,” he said.

Talking about the Indian PM Modi's upcoming visit to the occupied valley, he said that the Kashmiri people have no interest in the visits of Indian rulers, including Modi as Jammu and Kashmir have never been part of India. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are still demanding free, fair and impartial referendum in accordance with the UN resolutions, he added.

Ghazali appealed to the incumbent AJK government and the people to protest on the occasion of Narendra Modi's controversial visit to the state and make it clear to the world that we reject India’s military rule. He said that statewide resistance movement against the Indian military occupation of Kashmir has become inevitable.