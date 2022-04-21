 
Thursday April 21, 2022
National

Khar supports strong bilateral ties with US

April 21, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen its bilateral ties and mutual cooperation with the US in diverse fields. The minister of state received the United States Congresswoman Ilhan Omar who called on her, a press release said.

