UK’s Ambassadors Partnership appoints Javed Malik as regional director

LONDON: The UK-based ‘Ambassador Partnership’ has designated former ambassador of Pakistan Javed Malik as their regional director for Middle East and South Asian region. “We are pleased to have Ambassador Javed Malik, who has worked and has a strong network in the region, as our regional director for the Middle East and South Asia regions,” said Ambassador James Watt. Malik said in today’s interdependent world sustainable trade, investment promotion are vital for economic revival in a post pandemic situation.