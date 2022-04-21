PTI reviles inclusion of accused in federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday expressed concern over the inclusion of a large number of accused in the federal cabinet and demanded immediate announcement of general elections in the country.

On the eve of its public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan, the PTI top leadership met here at Bani Gala to review the latest political situation, formation of the coalition government and preparations for Thursday’s event in Lahore. The leadership expressed concern over the uncertain situation and what it called the devastating effects of the ‘imported government’ on the country's economy.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan contended that attempts have been made to distort the face of democracy by recruiting the accused involved in various crimes in the federal cabinet. “Pakistan stands at the most important time and place in its history while the nation is ahead of the leadership as it is currently watching an external conspiracy and attack on the sovereignty of Pakistan,” he said, adding that he knew his people and that the nation is not ready to compromise on freedom and sovereignty of the country. He pointed out that whenever a decisive time comes to a country, the nation looks to the leadership.

He emphasised that it is not possible to deprive people of future decisions for long and cautioned that the administration should avoid the folly of creating obstacles. It is not possible to imprison the sea of people as the gathering of Minar-e-Pakistan will make history.