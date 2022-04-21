‘Affordability of life-saving medicines to be a top priority’

Islamabad: Engineering a decline in the prices of life-saving medicines and making them affordable for the common man will be one of the foremost priorities of the government, Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel assured Wednesday during a surprise visit to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where he assessed the quality of medical facilities available to patients and gauged the challenges confronting the hospital management.

“We will collect relevant data and will reduce the prices of life-saving drugs to a permissible extent after consultations with the Prime Minister, the Cabinet, and the Ministry of Finance,” Patel said in response to a media query. He admitted the need to improve the quality of medicines, and to increase the range of medicines available to patients in PIMS. He said health is one sector that should not have to bear the burden of taxes. The minister visited all wards of the hospital including the Emergency and Outpatient Departments.