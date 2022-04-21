Sportspersons demand salaries before Eid

LAHORE: Nonpayment of three months’ salaries have compelled the sportspersons of the National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC) to come out on roads to protest against the refusal of salaries payment.

Even though they have not been paid for three months, there is also no hope for their salaries to be paid even before Eid.The protesting sportsperson stated that NTDC had refused to pay sportsmen their salaries pending for three months even though Eid is now only a fortnight away.

The problem arose from the highly-flawed policy by the former government, which attempted to demolish departmental sports. While other sporting departments have removed all restrictions on carrying out sporting activity ahead of a clear directive from the new government and seem to understand the sportsmen are important assets to the unit, the HR department of NTDC appears determined to treat sports as a field which should be pushed aside.

As a result, at least 40 to 50 sportsmen hired by NTDC face an Eid with no salary, hundreds of others await contracts, renewals and other administrative work which would allow them to continue to bring honour to both their units and their country. It should be noted that boxer Muhammad Waseem who is an employee of NTDC is the boxing champion of the world in his weight category, field hockey player Rehan Khan has been named the best hockey player in Asia by the Asian Hockey Federation while other units which make up Wapda Sports have produced persons of the calibre of Talah Talib who finished fourth in his weight class at the Tokyo Olympics, narrowly missing out on a medal in weightlifting.

The same was true for javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem who also finished fourth against the top competition in the world. These sportsmen performed despite the lack of facilities and lack of support. Without their departments and full backing from all those within the departments sports in Pakistan would decline even further. Pakistan has not won an Olympic medal since 1992. This is unacceptable for a country of 220 million people, most of them aged under 30. When contacted, Mukarram Hussain Jafry, GM H&R NTDCL, phone went unattended but an unanimous official said they had to follow the policy and had to work on that.