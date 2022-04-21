CITY PULSE: Chinese Whispers

The AAN Gandhara Art Space is hosting Fatima Munir’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Chinese Whispers’ until April 24. Call 021-35821462 for more information.
Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond
The Koel Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Khan and Hussain Jamil’s art exhibition titled ‘Perhaps Time’s Definition of Coal is the Diamond’ until April 27. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Same As That
The Canvas Gallery is hosting Shoaib Mahmood’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Same As That’ until April 22. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
My Karachi Exhibition
The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry is bringing back the colours of Karachi by organising the 17th edition of the My Karachi — Oasis of Harmony Exhibition. The event will be held from May 13 till May 15 at the Karachi Expo Centre. Call 0331-2731005 for more information.
Reflections of Surroundings
The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Abid Khalil Ansari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Reflections of Surroundings’ from May 10 to May 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.
Ten years on, fans and admirers continue to admire Abeda Iqbal Azad who passed away on April 20, 2012, for her poetic...
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has urged political workers to challenge dynastic politics in...
Karachi Traffic Police chief Ahmed Nawaz Cheema has announced a traffic diversion plan for Youm-e-Ali , which will be...
The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen will observe Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali and Youm Al Quds with due prestige, said the...
The shipment of the first batch of 121 diesel-hybrid buses for Karachi has begun from China. Sindh Transport Minister...
The case of the mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl from Karachi’s Al-Falah area is yet to be solved, as...
