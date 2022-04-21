JI leader urges political workers to challenge dynastic politics

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has urged political workers to challenge dynastic politics in their parties, saying that ending the dynastic system was essential for the stability of the country and democracy.

He expressed these views while addressing a public Iftar party in Gulshan-e-Jamal area of District East on Wednesday. The JI leader held the dynastic political system responsible for the miseries and prevailing situation of the country. Awarding party tickets and designations within political parties on merit was crucial to getting rid of political crises, he said, adding that the son-after- father setup in political parties should come to an end.

Party tickets should be awarded to candidates from the middle class instead of promoting the culture of so-called electable feudal lords, Rehman said while asking the political parties to bring about democracy within the party lines.