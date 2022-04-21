MWM urges rulers to follow Hazrat Ali’s life for good governance

The Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) will observe Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (AS) and Youm Al Quds with due prestige, said the religious party’s general secretary for Sindh on Wednesday.

Allama Syed Baqir Abbas Zaidi said that Youm-e-Shahadat Hazrat Ali (AS) will be observed on the 21st day of Ramazan (Saturday, April 23) and Yaum Al Quds will be observed on the 27th day of Ramazan (Friday, April 29) with traditional zeal and prestige across Pakistan.

Allama Zaidi was addressing a news conference with other Shia leaders at the Karachi Press Club. He said the government must provide foolproof security to the Majalis and processions to be organised across Sindh on the two occasions. He said Imam Ali (AS) was a symbol of justice in all manners, and he was martyred because of his love of truth and justice. He urged the rulers to follow the life of Hazrat Ali (AS) for good governance.

He also condemned the Zionist aggression against Palestinians that continues in the Middle East. He demanded the international community and the rulers of Muslim states to voice their concerns against Israeli aggression. He said the Muslim Ummah observes Yaum Al Quds every year for the freedom of Palestine. The foundation stone of this international solidarity day with the oppressed Palestinians was set by Imam Khomeini (RA), he added.

Allama Zaidi said that in this regard a great demonstration will be held at Masjid Noor Al Eman in Nazimabad after the Friday prayers. He said that this event will be attended by scholars and followers of different schools of thought. He also demanded that the authorities recover the missing Shia persons as soon as possible. Allama Mirza Yosuf Hussain, Ali Hussain Naqvi, Allama Sadiq Jafferi and other leaders were also present at the news conference.

Facilities ordered

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon chaired a meeting on the arrangements for the Youm-e-Ali procession on Ramazan 21. He directed relevant departments to ensure smooth commencement of the procession and timely redress of issues, including those pertaining to security, sanitation, encroachments, lighting and traffic.

Syed Shabar Raza, Allama Syed Furqan Haider, Allama Syed Baqir Hussain Zaidi, Shamsul Hassan Shamsi, Syed Hassan Mehdi and others attended the meeting along with South DIG Sharjeel Kharal, Sector Commander Rangers Brigadier Bilal, Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar, SSP East Syed Abdul Rahim, Jamshed SP Saddam Hussain, and officials of the traffic police, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), fire brigade and District Municipal Corporations.

The commissioner assured the Ulema that proper arrangements, including tight security of processions and Imambargahs, would be made. He said that K-Electric would be asked to exempt those areas from power cuts where processions and Majalis would be arranged.