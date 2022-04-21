2018 elections rigged in favour of PTI: Kamal

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had the support of the establishment in the 2018 elections and it was ensured that the party was victorious in the polls.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said this on Wednesday while addressing a press conference. The PSP chief said the 2018 general elections were not fair. The PTI’s victory in the 2018 elections was nothing but an engineering due to which the PSP faced a major blow, he added.

He went on to claim that before the collapse of the RTS system in the last general elections, the PSP was winning from most of the constituencies of Karachi. Kamal maintained that those who had engineered the elections in favour of the PTI did not even know that Khan would not see the opposition leader after becoming the prime minister.

A constitutional crisis emerged due to Khan’s policy of not speaking to the opposition, the PSP chairman said, adding that those who were running the country had to talk to the opposition so that the country could move ahead.

Commenting on the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) role in the recent regime change, Kamal said the MQM-P’s ministers in the PTI government were meeting Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to topple Khan’s government.

The MQM-P, he said, took advantage of all the ministries till the very last moment. “If Imran Khan’s replacement is the PPP or MQM, we should stand with the PTI,” he remarked. “If today people are putting up with these traditional politicians, it is because Imran Khan failed.”

Kamal said that shameful trends were run against courts and the armed forces. The state institutions faced the brunt while saving Khan and in the last they supported the constitution, and when the state institutions stood by the Constitution, Khan turned against them, he added.

He also criticised the use of religious slogans by the PTI government. Keeping the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief’s immoral videos as a blackmailing tool and getting decisions in one’s favour was nothing near to making a Riyasat-e-Madina, he explained.

The PSP chief also questioned the PTI’s stance that those who stood with the latter were standing with righteousness and those against it were not righteous. When the state institutions were making a fake government for the PTI, where Khan’s concept of ‘Amr Bil Maroof’ was, Kamal asked.

He said Khan had taken a U-turn on Justice Faez Isa case and soon he would take a U-turn on another issue. On the huge attendance of the general public in the political processions of the PTI, Kamal said huge political processions could not make a wrong right. Even the MQM founder, he said, once enjoyed huge support.

The PTI government under Khan had three-and-a-half years to bring reforms in the country but it failed, he said. Had the local government system made better in the country, he stressed, there would have been many elected local government representatives in the country today.

Regarding the alleged international conspiracy against the PTI government, Kamal asked whether the United States (US) decided to conspire against Pakistan after comparing Shehbaz Sharif with Usman Buzdar, the former PTI’s chief minister of Punjab.

The PSP chairman further asked if three finance ministers in a span of three years were changed on the recommendations of the US. He recalled how Khan claimed to have won a second world cup after his tour to the US and how he narrated his accomplishments in front of then US president Donald Trump.

PTI leader Aleem Khan was served NAB’s notices even before Buzdar was made Punjab’s chief minister, Kamal said. “Someone who cannot be loyal to his friends, can he be faithful to anyone?” Kamal asked.

The PTI chief, due to his incompetence, ha forced politics based on nepotism on the nation, the PSP chairman lamented. Speaking on the PTI’s performance related to Karachi, he said, the city’s population was understated and no development took place on the city’s major water project, K-IV.

A bus rapid transit (BRT) corridor was ready but it took the PTI government three-and-a-half years to bring buses, he added. Khan, Kamal said, used to visit Punjab every week but he would visit Karachi for a few hours after gaps of months.