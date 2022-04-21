Israeli police block far-right protesters from al-Quds quarter

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli police prevented hundreds of Jewish ultra-nationalist protesters from approaching al-Quds’s Muslim quarter on Wednesday to prevent more violence after weeks of tensions.

More than a thousand ultra-nationalist demonstrators carrying Israeli flags gathered in the early evening in a square outside the Old City. The police blocked hundreds of protesters from reaching Damascus Gate, which is the main entrance to the Muslim quarter of the city, according to AFP teams at the site. Tensions have spiked in Israeli-occupied east al-Quds amid nearly a month of deadly violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank, with the Jewish Passover festival coinciding with the Muslim holy month of Ramazan.

"We want to go to all of al-Quds and our government is not letting us," said Pnina, a 62-year-old civil servant. Among the demonstrators were supporters of far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir, a controversial opposition politician. Some demonstrators shouted "death to the Arabs". Ben Gvir himself had been barred from the area earlier in the day by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. "I have no intention of allowing petty politics to endanger human lives," Bennett said in a statement. "I will not allow a political provocation by Ben Gvir to endanger IDF (Israeli army) soldiers and Israeli police officers, and render their already heavy task even heavier".