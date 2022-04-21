Blinken urges Israel, Palestinians to ‘end the cycle of violence’

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders late on Tuesday to "end the cycle of violence" after a sharp escalation in tensions between the two sides in recent days.

In separate calls with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, Blinken stressed "the importance of Israelis and Palestinians working to end the cycle of violence in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza by exercising restraint and refraining from actions that escalate tensions," the State Department said.

He also urged both sides to exercise "restraint" and refrain "from actions that escalate tensions" including at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam’s third-holiest site, but known to Jews as the Temple Mount -- Judaism’s holiest place -- in al-Quds Israeli-annexed Old City.