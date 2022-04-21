Five dead in Polish coal mine accident

WARSAW: Five people were killed and seven more are missing following two gas explosions at a coal mine in southern Poland on Wednesday, the country’s prime minister said.

The company in charge of the Pniowek mine, JSW, said the first explosion took place shortly after midnight at a depth of 1,000 metres (3,280 feet). There were 42 miners in the area of the blast and many suffered burns. A second explosion occurred while rescue workers were assisting the victims of the first. One of the dead is a rescue worker, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.