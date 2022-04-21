Biden to attend big Washington media dinner

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and the first lady will attend the White House Correspondents Association dinner this month, the organisation said on Wednesday, renewing a tradition that stretched back decades before Donald Trump boycotted the event.
"The @WHCA is pleased to host President Biden and Dr Jill Biden as we honor the First Amendment at our dinner on April 30," the reporters’ group said in a tweet. The dinner will feature comedian Trevor Noah and announcement of journalism prizes in front of an audience of Washington’s political journalism community and White House staff members.
Presidents have attended the dinner going back as far as Calvin Coolidge in 1924, with a notable exception being Trump, who declared the media the "enemy of the people." The dinner, held in a hotel ballroom, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid restrictions.
