Photo-essay contest result

LAHORE:The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has announced result of a photo-essay competition it held on the right to freedom of peaceful assembly.

The following participants were selected as the winner and runners-up: Sibtul Hassan Turi, winner for his entry on land dispossession in Rawalpindi’s villages, first runner-up, Muskan Firdous for her entry on the Mehnatkash Aurat Rally in 2022 and second runner-up, Aun Jafri for his entry on Aurat March Lahore in 2021 and 2022. Rana Sajid Hussain for his entry on solidarity rallies with Palestine, Kashmir and Ukraine. HRCP instituted this competition in 2021 to create greater awareness of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly, as enshrined in Article 16 of the Constitution of Pakistan. The winning entries were selected by an independent panel of artists, photographers and human rights defenders. These entries will be displayed in an online exhibition on HRCP’s website as well as at a public in-person exhibition to be announced after Eid.