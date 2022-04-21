 
Thursday April 21, 2022
Lahore

Iftar for cops

By Our Correspondent
April 21, 2022

LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore arranged Iftar for the soldiers at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh on Wednesday. More than 600 personnel of City and Civil Lines Divisions participated in the Iftar. DIG commended the personnel for their excellent duty during Ramazan and said that Lahore police was the best force in Pakistan.

