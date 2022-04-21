Edibles distributed

LAHORE:The Ali Zafar Foundation (AZF) distributed edible provisions hampers amongst background dancers’ troupes here.
AZF Executive Director Khadija Amjad said the community of artistes who perform in the background forms an important part of our entertainment industry output, and that the activity was meant to serve as a gesture of goodwill and positivity during a holy time of reflection and introspection. “At AZF, we believe in building a culture of inclusiveness, and this is an endeavor underscoring that commitment,” she said.
LAHORE:The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has announced result of a photo-essay competition it held on the right...
LAHORE:Kausar Tasneem has been appointed as the Director General of Nursing Punjab. She has already been serving in...
LAHORE:A railway employee was arrested for stealing copper wire of railway here on Wednesday. Railway police...
LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore arranged Iftar for the soldiers at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh on Wednesday. More...
LAHORE:An additional district and session’s court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Shahbaz Tatla murder case by...
LAHORE:On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, special operations of police teams...
Comments