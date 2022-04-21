Edibles distributed

LAHORE:The Ali Zafar Foundation (AZF) distributed edible provisions hampers amongst background dancers’ troupes here.

AZF Executive Director Khadija Amjad said the community of artistes who perform in the background forms an important part of our entertainment industry output, and that the activity was meant to serve as a gesture of goodwill and positivity during a holy time of reflection and introspection. “At AZF, we believe in building a culture of inclusiveness, and this is an endeavor underscoring that commitment,” she said.