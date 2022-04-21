Shahbaz Tatla murder case adjourned

LAHORE:An additional district and session’s court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Shahbaz Tatla murder case by Friday (tomorrow).
The court has adjourned the hearing as the counsel of the accused was busy in upper court. According to the details, police had accused SSP Mufakhar Adeel of murder of Shahbaz Tatla. Police claimed that the SSP Mufakhar had confessed to have murdered Shahbaz Tatla. However, later, he retracted from his statement. The police further claimed that Mufakhar first strangled a former law officer and then burnt his body in an acid drum. Later, the accused dumped the remains of the victim in a drain.
