Call to ensure hassle-free Eid shopping in markets

LAHORE:The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the district management and all departments concerned to ensure hassle-free Eid shopping in the City markets. While talking to a group of businessmen, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, said that the encroachments / improper parking in different retail markets, particularly Anarkali, Liberty and Allama Iqbal Town Markets have created a lot of problems for the customers and commuters.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the roads had become so congested that the vehicles remained stuck in traffic for hours. They said that urgent measures should be taken against the encroachments / improper parking in the markets allowing the proper flow of traffic. Moreover, special arrangements of extra parking spaces should also be made there during the last Ashra of Ramazan. They said that foolproof security measures should be put in place to avoid any untoward incident. Also, the authorities concerned should be issued necessary directions to ensure proper sanitation and cleanliness arrangements enabling the customers to do hassle-free shopping.

The LCCI office-bearers said that a sufficient part of development funds should also be allocated for the markets where lack of infrastructure, damaged road network, bad sewerage system and traffic problems are hitting the business activities hard. They said that Lahore Chamber also tried to secure a business-friendly environment through sharing views with the government highups.