Calligraphy works on display at Ejaz Galleries

LAHORE:Ejaz Art Galleries presented another collection of calligraphic masterpieces in a group exhibition titled ‘Quat’, inaugurated here on Wednesday evening.

The spirit of the holy month of Ramazan continues to inspire the creativity of our artists. The calligraphy group exhibition, featuring 22 incredibly talented calligraphers, explores the narrative of divinity and the relationship with their creator.

The show is an amalgamation of spirituality, light, divine love, and expression. A variety of works can be seen in the exhibition, ranging in inks, pen, acrylic, metal, glass, and oil to marble-carved sculptures. As always, ‘Quat’ offers an exciting opportunity for visitors to view the works on display by emerging and established calligraphy artists. A large number of people from different walks of life including artists, journalists, bureaucrats, art critics and prominent personalities reached the gallery to view the masterpieces.