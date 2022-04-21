4,000-litre unhygienic oil discarded

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has foiled an attempt to supply a consignment of 4,000 litre unhygienic oil in the name of cooking oil in the provincial metropolis here on Wednesday. The raid was conducted under the supervision of PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon. He said that substandard oil was produced after adding different chemicals in the oil that was extracted from animal fat. The hazardous oil was supplied to different shops in the stinky and dirty drums to deceive the food authority, he added. He said that the use of such products causes health problems for consumers. He said that this oil only could be used in the biodiesel production process as per PFA law. The DG appreciated the raiding team for taking timely action against the enemies of public health and ruined their evil ambitions. He appealed to the general public to read the writing on the label before purchasing any foodstuff. A special operation has been carried out across the province against the adulterators to root out the menace of food adulteration during Ramazan, he added.