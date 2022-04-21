MoU signed on promotion of research in tourism sector

LAHORE:Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and an NGO here Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote research in tourism sector to develop national travel and tourism competitiveness index on annual basis.

Managing Director PTDC, Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana signed the MoU on behalf of PTDC while CEO Mishal Pakistan, Amir Jahangir signed from the other side to jointly work for bringing travel and tourism related initiatives into public discussions, through various interventions.

Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana on the occasion said PTDC was working to promote tourism at home and abroad through its various initiatives and the launch of upcoming Tourism Brand Pakistan will serve as a milestone achieving major targets to open new avenues of tourism and project soft image of Pakistan as tourist destination.

Amir Jahangir said the partnership was a significant step towards institutionalising the travel and tourism policy-making efforts by focusing on improving the tourism sector data. He said Pakistan was making a conscious effort to showcase and improve country’s travel and tourism industry on global competitiveness rankings. This will improve not only the country’s image in the long run but would also impact the travel and tourism related global indicators as well.

The prime focus of this MoU was to establish a working relationship between PTDC and Mishal Pakistan to establish a mechanism to collect necessary data on the growth of tourism sector in Pakistan and produce a national travel and tourism competitiveness index report annually to educate policy-makers and industry stakeholders about the overall trends and challenges faced by the industry.

Under this MoU, PTDC and Mishal will establish a mechanism at provincial and federal levels to compile tourism and hospitality sector data and produce a research report on the overall growth of tourism sector in Pakistan, as a result it will also help in improving Pakistan’s rankings on the International Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index which is biannually produced by the World Economic Forum. Mishal and PTDC will also organise trainings for journalists on how to report on travel and tourism competitiveness related data and the reforms undertaken by PTDC to promote tourism in Pakistan.