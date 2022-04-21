LWMC waste containers thieves gang busted; 2 held

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Wednesday busted a gang involved in stealing waste containers from various City localities by arresting two of its members.

A company spokesperson said LWMC was responsible for lifting solid waste daily. LWMC has its workforce, machinery and containers to lift over 6,000 tons of waste daily, the spokesperson said.

In order to keep an eye on the company’s assets and have a check on operational activities, LWMC has established vigilance department. The vigilance department launched several operations and foiled theft of containers and fuel from official vehicles. According to the spokesperson, a LWMC vigilance team conducted an operation against theft of garbage containers and caught a gang.

The vigilance team conducted investigations and found two drivers of LWMC involved in the theft of waste containers along with a man identified as Ashfaq Dogar. The drivers involved in the theft of containers have been fired and a legal action against them has been initiated. Ashfaq Dogar, their accomplice and inciter of the container theft gang, was fired a few years ago on corruption charges. Another accused, Agha Khurram Ali, was also found stealing waste containers in different areas of the city. He was posing as an employee of a government department and kept fake visiting cards which were also recovered by the vigilance team.

Accused Agha Khurram Ali is already wanted by police in more than 20 cases whereas more than five FIRs have been registered against him on the complaint of LWMC. FIRs of recent incident have been registered in Batapur police station, Wagah Town and Qila Gujar Singh police stations. Wagah Town police took action on the complaint of LWMC vigilance cell. Two main accused involved in the case are in the custody of Batapur police whereas search for other accused continues, he said.

The spokesperson said explanatory notices have been issued to the town concerned motor vehicle in-charge, deputy manager fleet and town manager for negligence in duty. Instructions have been passed to submit reply within three days, he added. LWMC CEO Rafia Haider said eliminating corruption and corrupt elements from the LWMC is a top priority and elements involved in corruption, theft and malpractice will be dealt with sternly. Negligence from duty will not be tolerated at any cost, she warned and urged people to keep an eye on suspicious activities around LWMC's property as this is their mutual responsibility to maintain cleanliness in the city. In case of any complaint or suspicious activity, citizens can report to the LWMC helpline 1139 or on social media, she said.