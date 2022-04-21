Weather to remain hot, dry

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper/western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Friday. They predicted that cloudy weather was expected in most upper parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in north Balochistan, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Babusar, Bagrot, Astor, Balakot, Parachinar, Chitral, Drosh, Kalam, Mirkhani, Dir, Kot Adu, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad and Khuzdar. Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Rohri and Bahawalnagar where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 40.5°C and minimum was 25°C.
LAHORE:The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has announced result of a photo-essay competition it held on the right...
LAHORE:Kausar Tasneem has been appointed as the Director General of Nursing Punjab. She has already been serving in...
LAHORE:A railway employee was arrested for stealing copper wire of railway here on Wednesday. Railway police...
LAHORE: DIG Operations Lahore arranged Iftar for the soldiers at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh on Wednesday. More...
LAHORE:The Ali Zafar Foundation distributed edible provisions hampers amongst background dancers’ troupes here.AZF...
LAHORE:An additional district and session’s court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Shahbaz Tatla murder case by...
Comments