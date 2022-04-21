Weather to remain hot, dry

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper/western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Friday. They predicted that cloudy weather was expected in most upper parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in north Balochistan, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Babusar, Bagrot, Astor, Balakot, Parachinar, Chitral, Drosh, Kalam, Mirkhani, Dir, Kot Adu, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad and Khuzdar. Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Rohri and Bahawalnagar where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 40.5°C and minimum was 25°C.