FPCCI regional head greets Hamza

LAHORE:Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi Wednesday congratulated Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the chief minister of Punjab.

He said that the business community had expected that the new government would take steps to improve the economy and resolve the business community issues. He said that the business community was looking forward to improving the economic situation; at this time, the domestic economy needs a comprehensive trade policy that increases the exports so that the economy could be improved on a strong basis. Nadeem said that the government would have to solve business community issues on a priority basis by dealing with economic challenges. The trade deficit will have to be reduced by increasing exports. Power and gas prices need a quick reduction for the industrial sector. Business activities are badly affected due to the productivity cost of goods and services, he added.