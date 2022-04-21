Security, traffic plan finalised for PTI rally today

LAHORE:Police have finalised security plan and traffic arrangements for PTI public meeting and rally scheduled to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan here on Thursday (today).

Acting CCPO Shahzada Sultan told the media that the Lahore police would provide full security to the rally participants as per government directives. The CCPO has developed a coherent and effective strategy to ensure security of the meeting. A heavy contingent of Lahore police including riots force will be deployed around the venue, the CCPO said.

Participants will be allowed to enter the venue only after passing a three-tier security checking mechanism, the CCPO said. He directed the CTO to formulate integrated traffic plan for the convenience of citizens and flow of traffic on alternative routes.

Parking zones will be set up at various places for the vehicles of the participants of the meeting. The security of the venue/venue will be the responsibility of the organisers of the political party. Dolphin Squad, Peru and Elite Force teams will patrol around Greater Iqbal Park, the CCPO said and observed that maintenance of law and order, protection of citizens and government property is the first priority of the police. He added no one will be allowed to take law into one’s hands.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of CTO Lahore Montazer Mehdi in Greater Iqbal Park to review the traffic arrangements for the Jalsa. The meeting was attended by SP Traffic Sadr Division Asif Siddique and SP City Shehzad Khan. All circle officers including Commandant Ring Road Mustansir Ata Bajwa, DSP Ashfaq Ahmed, DSP Munir Hashmi, Sajjad Bhatti, Akhlaq Ahmed, Mubashir Qadir, DSP Azam, DSP Abdul Ghani participated.

The CTO was briefed on traffic arrangements that 11 DSPs, 51 inspectors, 21 lifters, two breakdown and four emergency squads have been formed for the convenience of participants and citizens on the occasion of the political gathering.

More than 660 personnel will be on duty on the occasion of the rally. Briefing on the traffic plan, CTO Montazer Mehdi said that the participants of the rally should park their vehicles at the backside of Greater Iqbal Park, Mochi Gate, Lahore Fort. In addition, vehicles will be allowed to ply in single lane on both sides of Ring Road, the CTO said and added that on Shahdara Chowk there will be complete diversion of heavy and slow moving vehicles towards Sagyan Chowk, Begum Kot Chowk and Kachehri Chowk. The traffic situation will be kept informed from time to time, said Montazer Mehdi.