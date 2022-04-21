WFP hands over emergency storage facilities

Islamabad : The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) handed over newly constructed Emergency Storage Facilities, Prefabricated temperature-controlled storage units, and IT Equipment to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan and District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) of Chaman and Chagai districts in a ceremony organized at the Serena Hotel, Quetta, says a press release.

The contribution was part of the WFP’s efforts to support and strengthen the Government of Balochistan for effective emergency preparedness and disaster risk reduction in Balochistan.

WFP has also recently deployed the Emergency Preparedness Capacity Index (EPCI) - a corporate tool that helps identify the needed capacities for effective response. The exercise was conducted by WFP for PDMA Balochistan and six selected districts, aiming to enhance the preparedness capability of DDMAs and PDMA Balochistan.

The handover ceremony was attended by Chris Kaye, Country Director WFP, Abdul Saboor Kakar, Chairman Chief Minister Inspection Team, Naseer Ahmed Nassar, Director General, PDMA Balochistan, government officials from PDMA and DDMAs, other government line departments, representatives from the UN, and academia.

The two Emergency Storage Facilities along with the two temperature-controlled storage units and IT Equipment will enhance the emergency storage, coordination, communication, and reporting capacity of the district disaster management authorities in the Chaman and Chagai districts.

Chris Kaye, Country Director, WFP Pakistan, while handing over the emergency facilities and equipment to the Director-General PDMA, Government of Balochistan, said that WFP was pleased to provide the support and the additional capacity that would help the Government of Balochistan better manage and coordinate responses to disasters in the region. “Capacity to store and manage critical relief items at local levels can save lives as well as reduce the impact on communities caused by sudden-onset disasters,” he added.