Rain turns weather pleasant

Islamabad : Rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm of light to moderate intensity lashed the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Wednesday night, turning the weather pleasant.
In the federal capital, the rain started around 7:45 pm and continued for a while, decreasing the temperatures and providing relief to the faithful in the holy month of Ramazan.
According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting upper/western parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Friday. Cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country.
However, rain-wind/ thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Hailstorm may also occur at a few places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and south Punjab.
