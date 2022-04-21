‘Securing life, property of citizens top priority of police’

Islamabad : Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that the Islamabad police is committed to resolving public grievances on merit and priority and to saving the life and property of the citizens.
He said this while listening to the public issues during a khuli kacheri held at Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad by the IGP in which people submit their issues.
On Wednesday, the IGP listened to the grievances of the public as well as police officials and marked their applications to their relevant officers, and directed them to resolve them on priority bases and within a given time frame.
The IGP marked two applications submitted by the citizens to Internal Accountability Unit (IAU) and marked inquiry on one complaint against an investigation officer.
The IGP strictly directed all zonal officers to listen to public complaints and resolve them purely on merit. “No laxity will be tolerated in this regard” he added.
