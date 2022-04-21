‘Affordability of life-saving medicines to be a top priority’

Islamabad : Engineering a decline in the prices of life-saving medicines and making them affordable for the common man will be one of the foremost priorities of the government, Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel assured Wednesday during a surprise visit to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where he assessed the quality of medical facilities available to patients and gauged the challenges confronting the hospital management.

“We will collect relevant data and will reduce the prices of life-saving drugs to a permissible extent after consultations with the Prime Minister, the Cabinet, and the Ministry of Finance,” Patel said in response to a media query. He admitted the need to improve the quality of medicines, and to increase the range of medicines available to patients in PIMS. He said health is one sector that should not have to bear the burden of taxes.

The minister visited all wards of the hospital including the Emergency and Outpatient Departments. He was briefed on facilities available to patients. He urged doctors not to neglect their prime responsibility of serving humanity and assured them that effective measures would be taken to improve the performance of hospitals, which he will personally monitor on a regular basis. “The purpose is not to sit in the office, but to practically facilitate people by ensuring that the purpose for which institutions like PIMS have been established, is truly fulfilled,” he added,

Patel said the government will work hard for the betterment of people and the social sector. The same day, the Minister took charge of his office at the Ministry of National Health Services, where he was welcomed by senior officials. He instructed all officers to work diligently.