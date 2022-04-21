New minister promises resolution of student issues

Islamabad : Newly-appointed minister for federal education and vocational training Rana Tanveer Hussain took charge of his office here on Wednesday.
On arrival in the ministry, education secretary Naheed Durrani and other senior officials welcomed the minister and assured him of their full support and cooperation in the execution of plans.
The minister thanked them and said he would do his best to further the cause of education and vocational training and reform the sector for the good future of youth.
He also said he would ensure the effective resolution of the issues facing federal educational institutions and their students on a priority basis
