6 outlaws held

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police has arrested six outlaws including two drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, weapons, and ammunition from them.

According to a news release on Wednesday, following orders of IGP Islamabad renewed efforts were underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city.

Following the directions, a Karachi company police team arrested a drug dealer namely Javed, and recovered 2250gram heroin and 1030gram hashish from his possession. Similarly, the Golra Police team arrested an accused Bakht Mawaldin and recovered 1050gram hashish from him.

Likewise, Bhara Kahu Police arrested an accused Rauf Khan during snap-checking and recovered a 30 bore pistol. Tarnol, Lohi Bher, and Kohsar police teams arrested three outlaws during checking. The accused have been identified as Mudassir, Waheed, and Saqib Arshad. Police also recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

The IGP has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like the use of drugs and ensure a brighter future for them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person in society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform the police for action against them.