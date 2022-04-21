Saving the constitution

After his ouster from the government, former PM Imran Khan arranged two big public gatherings in Peshawar and Karachi, where he asked bizarre questions about the decision of the courts to open late at night. A simple answer to all his questions is that the courts had to safeguard the constitution.
Sajjad Khattak
Attock
The sudden death of Bilquis Edhi left all Pakistanis in mourning. After Abdul Sattar Edhi’s death, her presence was...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to uncontrolled loadshedding in some areas of the country. At...
This refers to the news report ‘PTI wins NA-33 Hangu by-polls’ . After the results were out, PTI leaders Fawad...
Security guards who work at malls or banks are often given low wages. In the summer, they work under the scorching sun...
Pakistan is an agricultural country, and yet it doesn’t pay attention to the suffering of farmers. Factors such as...
A prosperous society can be judged by its tolerance level and how well it follows rules. As far as Pakistan is...
