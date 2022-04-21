 
Thursday April 21, 2022
Saving the constitution

April 21, 2022

After his ouster from the government, former PM Imran Khan arranged two big public gatherings in Peshawar and Karachi, where he asked bizarre questions about the decision of the courts to open late at night. A simple answer to all his questions is that the courts had to safeguard the constitution.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock

