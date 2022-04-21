Long struggle?

This refers to the news report ‘PTI wins NA-33 Hangu by-polls’ (April 18). After the results were out, PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar and Hammad Azhar congratulated the PTI candidate and party workers and hinted that he would resign soon. If Imran Khan failed to gather even 172 people of integrity during his two-decade-long political struggle, he could not be of much use in politics. A self-respecting person in such a situation would have left politics and allowed the system to continue with the PTI maintaining its presence in the National Assembly. But Khan is trying to wreck the whole system and now demands immediate elections to repeat the folly all over again; he is least bothered about the heavy cost of this premature exercise.
It is time the nation stopped this wasteful game being played by Imran Khan who seems unable to understand the problems faced by the people.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
