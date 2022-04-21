Summer wear

Security guards who work at malls or banks are often given low wages. In the summer, they work under the scorching sun without any complaints. But their silence does not allow us to turn a blind eye to their problems. A few years ago, some activists raised their voices for these security guards and asked the relevant authorities to let these guards wear breathable cotton suits so that they could get some comfort in the summer. This suggestion has not been implemented to date.
The higher authorities must pay attention to this important issue.
Sajjad Hussain Cheehani
Agra
After his ouster from the government, former PM Imran Khan arranged two big public gatherings in Peshawar and Karachi,...
The sudden death of Bilquis Edhi left all Pakistanis in mourning. After Abdul Sattar Edhi’s death, her presence was...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to uncontrolled loadshedding in some areas of the country. At...
This refers to the news report ‘PTI wins NA-33 Hangu by-polls’ . After the results were out, PTI leaders Fawad...
Pakistan is an agricultural country, and yet it doesn’t pay attention to the suffering of farmers. Factors such as...
A prosperous society can be judged by its tolerance level and how well it follows rules. As far as Pakistan is...
Comments