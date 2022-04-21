Summer wear

Security guards who work at malls or banks are often given low wages. In the summer, they work under the scorching sun without any complaints. But their silence does not allow us to turn a blind eye to their problems. A few years ago, some activists raised their voices for these security guards and asked the relevant authorities to let these guards wear breathable cotton suits so that they could get some comfort in the summer. This suggestion has not been implemented to date.

The higher authorities must pay attention to this important issue.

Sajjad Hussain Cheehani

Agra