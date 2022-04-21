 
Thursday April 21, 2022
Traffic rules

April 21, 2022

A prosperous society can be judged by its tolerance level and how well it follows rules. As far as Pakistan is concerned, things have now turned even worse.

Pakistanis have low tolerance levels, and this shows in their attitude and behaviour on roads. People break traffic signals openly. Driving the wrong way is so common in our country. It is people’s duty to follow traffic rules.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi

