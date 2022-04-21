City planning

Unplanned city expansion has not only increased the urban population but also raised serious concerns about the level of medical facilities provided in major cities. The population in Lahore has been increasing rapidly, which is alarming especially for the health sector. The Punjab government needs to set up state-of-the-art public hospitals that cover all medical procedures and treatment.
At present, only private hospitals are well-equipped, but because of their high fees, they are not affordable for a majority of people. The Punjab government should take essential steps to establish a well-equipped medical centre in the city.
Sumama Zia
Lahore
