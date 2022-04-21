Asad confident of return

LAHORE: Pakistan batter Asad Shafiq is confident about making a comeback despite being out of the national side for nearly two years.

The right-hander, who last played a Test match for Pakistan in August 2020, is currently busy playing Ramadan night tournament in Naya Nazimabad, Karachi.

Shafiq has scored 4660 runs, at an average of 38.19, in 77 Tests for Pakistan. His runs tally included 12 hundreds and 27 fifties. He also has played 60 ODIs and 10 T20Is for the national side.