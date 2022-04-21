Asad confident of return

LAHORE: Pakistan batter Asad Shafiq is confident about making a comeback despite being out of the national side for nearly two years.
The right-hander, who last played a Test match for Pakistan in August 2020, is currently busy playing Ramadan night tournament in Naya Nazimabad, Karachi.
Shafiq has scored 4660 runs, at an average of 38.19, in 77 Tests for Pakistan. His runs tally included 12 hundreds and 27 fifties. He also has played 60 ODIs and 10 T20Is for the national side.
PARIS: Former women’s tennis world number one Maria Sharapova is pregnant with her first child, the Russian...
SYDNEY: Fierce rivals Brazil and Argentina are set to clash at Melbourne Cricket Ground in June, five months before...
LONDON: Men’s tennis world number two Daniil Medvedev is set to be barred from this year’s Wimbledon Grand Slam...
NEW DELHI: Out-of-sorts Virat Kohli could be lost to cricket with a “fried brain” if he is not given a break soon,...
LIVERPOOL: Rarely has a 4-0 defeat for Manchester United seemed so inevitable as the thrashing dished out on Tuesday...
KARACHI: One of the major teams of the Premier League, Army came from behind to defeat Madhu Mohammadan 3-1 in the...
Comments