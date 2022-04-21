PCB shelves drop-in pitches project

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dropped the idea of installing drop-in pitches and has rather issued directions to improve the conditions of the current pitches at all the venues in the country.

The board will now focus on making new pitches at the Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s National Stadium.

After receiving instructions about new pitches from PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, the ground staff and curators have started working on the surfaces. Some of the pitches will offer bounce and pace, using soil from Australia, bearing in mind this year’s T20 World Cup. The curators will also add Bermuda Dhaka Grass to pitches in Karachi and Lahore in order to offer more swing to the pacers. Sources have also revealed that a total of 13 pitches will be re-laid.