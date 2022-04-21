Rotterdam to host Pakistan’s inaugural ODI series against Netherlands

LAHORE: Pakistan and Netherlands will play their inaugural bilateral ODI series in August at the city of Rotterdam which will host the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches on Aug 16, 18 and 21.

The two sides have previously met in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups 1996 and 2003, and the ICC Champions Trophy 2002 with Pakistan winning all three matches.

The three Super League ODIs were earlier planned in July 2020, but had to be postponed following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Hosts Netherlands have won two of their 10 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League matches, while Pakistan have a 50 per cent record in the 12 matches. The event will determine which seven top sides plus hosts India will qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

PCB Director ,International Zakir Khan praised the effort of the Netherlands Cricket Board in rescheduling the series, adding that it is not only important to the growth and development of cricket in Netherlands but also establishes the two teams’ chances of progressing directly to the 2023 World Cup.

“Our men’s national cricket team had an excellent 2021-22 season and I am confident they will build on the momentum to entertain expat Pakistanis and the Dutch spectators with good cricket. This series will also help KNCB attract new and young audiences towards the game.”

Series schedule: 16 Aug – 1st ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

18 Aug – 2nd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

21 Aug – 3rd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam.