Submit report on action taken against athletes, ADOP tells federations

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Doping Organisation of Pakistan (ADOP) sought an immediate progress report of actions taken by the kabaddi and weightlifting federations against all those athletes who have failed drug tests in the recent past.

The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) was thrown into disarray following ‘The News’ breaking the story that seven of its top national and international players have been tested positive for using steroids to enhance power and performance. The seven athletes who tested positive were Abdul Rehman, Sajid Nisar, Kashif Ashraf, Farhan Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Ali Shan and Muhammad Nafees Shahid.

Three weightlifters including Sharjeel, Abu Bakar and Talah Talib were also tested positive for the performance-enhancing drugs. Though Talah’s case is still under investigation as International Testing Agency (ITA) further deliberates on the circumstances in which he was tested positive, all others have been confirmed by the authorities.

The WADA-recognised ADOP headed by Dr Waqar Ahmed wanted an immediate report from the two concerned federations on the measures taken so far to make the athletes in question accountable.

“It is regretted to say that despite the Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF) of kabaddi/weightlifting players, no action has been taken by Pakistan Kabaddi Federation/Pakistan Weightlifting Federation,” the letter written by the ADOP to the concerned federations says.

‘The News’ has learnt that the ADOP has sought all the required details as to what progress had so far been made on these positive cases and whether the athletes in question have undergone scrutiny.

“All correspondence with the concerned athletes, the inquiry conducted or interviews conducted should be shared with the ADOP.”

The ADOP has further asked if any athlete had opted for the B sample tests or has denied his involvement or refused to accept the charges. The ADOP further maintained whether the athlete in question was given the right to provide an explanation.

The ADOP has taken up the matter as a priority and asked all the concerned to furnish the details at the earliest, failing which necessary action would be recommended.

It was on WADA/ADOP recommendations that the Athletic Federation of Pakistan (AFP) athletes also came under scrutiny and later faced a ban and fines for using performance-enhancing drugs during the Nepal South Asian Games.

“There will be no leniency when it comes to taking a strict stance on doping breaches. WADA is very clear on it. We would ensure the implementation of all WADA rules in later and sprit,” a source said.

The formation of a parallel body under the name of the National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) against the WADA-approved ADOP complicated the matter in October-November.

On September 15, 2021 through a notification, the Pakistan Sports Board established parallel NADO against the authorised body, leaving athletes and sports federation in total confusion as to whom they should approach to check the legality of anything. So much so these athletes were barred by the PSB from approaching genuine ADOP till the time WADA declared the PSB-formed body illegal, bringing in huge embarrassment to the government at that time.