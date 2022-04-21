Charter of economy proposed

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday proposed a charter of economy to forge an across the board contract and unflinching commitment towards economic growth, development, and equality.

“The charter of economy should be non-political, inclusive, sustainable, and legally-binding,” said president FPCCI Irfan Iqbal Sheikh.

Sheikh felicitated the formation of new government and its cabinet, saying the business community was profoundly concerned over a vacuum in the federal executive structure.

He said the charter should encompass all sectors of the economy and all segments of the society. “Let’s work together for a prosperous, egalitarian and industrialised Pakistan,” he emphasized.

Sheikh stated that the apex trade body was hopeful that the incumbent prime minister would bring a noticeable change in governance, administration, and delivery.

He also called on immediate issues of trade, industry, and the economy, saying that international agencies had forecasted country’s current account deficit (CAD) in FY22 at $18.5 billion, which was more than 5 percent of GDP, he added.

Sheikh urged the new government and its finance minister to start an objective and inclusive consultative process with stakeholders in the business community, and take them into confidence on how and why the government would be able to manage the CAD.

Sheikh maintained that the trade deficit had surpassed $35.4 billion in nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year.